Josilyn Bergara, Key Club’s Division 26 Lieutenant Governor, will be the first to serve as Lieutenant Governor from Jacksonville and will be the first to attend the leadership conference.
Bergara, a junior, has been a Key Club member since she became interested in community service during her freshman year. Her passion for serving others grew exponentially as she learned even more about what Key Club can do. When the offer for the LTG position was put before her, she saw that as an opportunity to challenge herself and accepted it.
With a load of extra responsibilities, on top of keeping up with grades, her other extra curriculars, and a part time job at Tropical Neveria Y Paleteria, Bergara has had to grow tremendously as a leader and lean more on her faith. Her experiences in this position have helped refine her image of success and learn how to become more independent.
One of the biggest events that the Texas-Oklahoma Key Club district hosts is the LEDCON which will take place April 13-16 in Dallas, and the LTGs play the main role in planning, organizing, and fundraising to make this event possible. This Leadership Education District Convention is an opportunity for Key Clubbers across the district to meet, compete, and showcase what their clubs do to serve. It is a great way to share ideas and be inspired to take one’s service to the next level.
Bergara is not only an LTG and officer in her local Key Club. She is also an active member of FCCLA, where she competes in a leadership competition involving creating and implementing plans. She is currently starting her third season on the school softball team and she serves as a helper at her church.
For more information about LEDCON, visit the district’s website at tokeyclub.com.
