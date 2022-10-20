The Jacksonville Independent School District’s trustees recognized the value of retaining employees and approved a resolution authorizing a retention stipend.
“As we all know, across all industries and all businesses, staffing has become a great challenge. It’s something that JISD is not immune from, especially in light of a lot things that are being asked of our staff members to do in our post-pandemic world,” Superintendent Brad Stewart said.
The stipend is intended to show appreciation for the hard work and dedication is takes to ensure the district maintains a safe and effective instructional environment, which requires each and every employee to go above and beyond traditional levels to achieve that goal, according to Stewart.
Using federal funds, a one-time $500 retention stipend will be paid to every benefit-eligible employee of record, as of Nov. 10.
As October is Principal Appreciation Month, each campus principal was recognized by Stewart and presented with a plaque
“When you think about what our principals do to create the culture necessary for students and staff to be successful, in order for our district to be successful, you cannot have school and do the things that we do in this district without a principal,” Superintendent Brad Stewart said. “It is crucial, the job that they do for us.”
Slides, filled with quotes about the individual principals, were displayed on a screen as each plaque was distributed. The slides were to be forwarded to each of the principals, according to Stewart.
The principals serving in the Jacksonville school district are:
• Ben Peacock, Jacksonville High School
• Lisa Schwartz, Jacksonville Middle School
• Holly Searcy, Nichols Intermediate
• Jodi Alderete, East Side
• Alicia Tennison, West Side
• Carlos Franz, Fred Douglass
• Cindy Slovacek, Joe Wright
• Erica Gresham, Compass Center
The Health Science program was recently recognized for its growth by the Career and Technical Association of Texas.
“Eight years ago, Erin Reynolds started with the district in the health science department with less than 80 students and a student group that was very white, very female,” CTE Director Jeff Boyd said. “Today, they have four instructors over, 400 students and a student demographic that more clearly represents our student body at Jacksonville High School.”
Announced last month, the campus with the best attendance record each month will receive a yard sign. Nichols Intermediate was announced as the campus with this month’s top attendance, at 95.78%, and Searcy was presented with the yard sign for her campus.
Items approved by the board include the 2022 certified tax role, the state compensatory education policies and procedures manual and an updated list of T-TESS appraisers.
The consent agenda was approved in whole, and consisted of the minutes of the previous meeting, various financial reports, the average daily attendance report, the 2022-2023 district improvement plan and campus improvement plans, and the School Health and Relates Services contract.
Regularly scheduled meetings of the JISD school board are held at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Administration Office, 800 College Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.