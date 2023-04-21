Jacksonville Independent School District announced Linzee Campbell as the new principal for West Side Elementary. Current Principal Alicia Tennison will retire after 28 years in education. The district wishes Tennison well in retirement and thanks her for her long service in the district. Campbell will assume duties in her new administrative role in JISD for the 2023-24 school year.
Campbell is a JHS graduate, Class of 2002, and attended Stephen F. Austin State University for both her bachelor's and master's degrees. She has 16 years of educational experience, with 15 of those being in JISD. Her educational career began at Fred Douglass Elementary where she taught kindergarten and second grade. She then served as the Fred Douglass Math Coach. Campbell moved to Owens Elementary in Tyler as an Assistant Principal, before returning home to JISD in 2020 to become the Assistant Principal at West Side Elementary.
“I am so honored to be appointed to this position and am looking forward to continuing the great work at West Side Elementary,” Campbell said. “The teachers and staff at West Side Elementary are dedicated and devoted to being A Leader in Me campus and growing leaders for our future”.
West Side Elementary is A Leader in Me campus and currently serves 400 students from Pre-K through fourth grade.
“We congratulate Ms. Campbell as she begins to serve in this leadership capacity and are proud to have her in the Jacksonville ISD family,” read a statement from the district.
