The Jacksonville Independent School District’s Student Ambassador Team visited the Jacksonville Lions Club meeting Wednesday, Feb. 21.
“The Ambassadors was formed to bridge that gap between the classroom and the community because a lot of people in Jacksonville do not have students that are in the district, so they don’t really know what is going on in each of the schools,” Lynne Bullock said.
The students introduced themselves, stating their personal involvements and noting some aspect about their school programs.
Lions Club members asked questions of the students. When questioned as to what the students like best about being an ambassador, the first answer was skipping school, which drew laughter from the group.
“I like going around talking to different city groups that help the city and I like showing off the JISD school district,” Evelyn Chavez said.
Mary Grace Peacock and Abby Barrier both stated they enjoy the interaction with the community and hearing about what various clubs and groups do.
“I just like being a part of how we represent Jacksonville so well and like they said, I love going and seeing how Jacksonville works behind the scenes,” Whitney Griffin.
The students were also asked about what challenges there were in being an ambassador. Chavez, who was an ambassador when COVID ended the school year early, said her challenge was learning to speak in public at a young age.
“Living up to being an ambassador,” Griffin said. “You have to keep up all your grades, your hard work and stay committed to everything.”
In answer to what they found scary about being an ambassador, many said the public speaking.
Despite its challenges, each of those asked said they would recommend the experience to other students nominated as an ambassador.
The students were afforded an opportunity to ask questions of the Lions Club. There inquiries included:
• What types of things does the club do?
• How does someone join the Lions Club?
• What is the criteria for Jacksonville Lions Club scholarships?
Before leaving, the students handed out brochures with information about the Student Ambassador Team. Sponsors of the Student Ambassadors, who oversee their monthly activities, are Lynne Bullock, Jan Lewis and Grace Traylor.
For more information about the Jacksonville Lions Club, find the organization on Facebook. The non-profit can be contacted by sending email to jacksonvillelionsclub@gmail.com.
For more information on the JISD Student Ambassadors program, visit jisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=375722&type=d&pREC_ID=2188293.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.