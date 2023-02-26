Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph expected in several locales. * WHERE...Much of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, deep east and northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. In addition, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Also, boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&