Run, Jane, run. Go, spot, go.
Many decades ago – let’s not say how many – Patricia Helm was in elementary school, learning her reading, writing, and ‘rithmetic. Although she developed a lifelong love of learning, the art of putting letters in their correct order was sometimes a struggle.
Helm, who has dyslexia, remembers being embarrassed because she couldn’t read.
Her early struggles left Helm with a desire to help students who are similarly challenged, and she has developed a strategy and a company that enables the dyslexic reader to overcome those challenges.
Her company, Tactile Learning Company, was co-founded many years ago with Dr. Beth Fouse, formerly with the University of Texas at Tyler, although Fouse is no longer involved with the production of the program. Marketing of the program was put on hold after its initial development, due to pressing personal needs of both creators, but Trish Helm, as friends and family know her, is now moving forward with production.
“Dyslexia children have trouble with words,” Helm said, expressing the fact that the normal reader comprehends using context clues, phonics and sight words.
“A student with dyslexia mostly picks up only on context clues,” she said. “This program enables them to utilize all the tools necessary to read.”
Interestingly, the average reader struggles with context clues, and because the dyslexic student has already picked up that art, he or she is ahead of the game once the other pieces of the puzzle are learned.
Helm explained that most dyslexic children are of above-average intelligence, and can learn a lot once they know how to read.
Before starting employment in the Jacksonville Independent School District 38 years ago, Helm moved from Deer Park to New Summerfield to Rusk. Her teaching career has spanned more than 5 decades, and her love for her students and desire to enhance their learning experience has never ceased.
She developed her Tactile Learning Company, and the format it uses, after study under the late Renee Herman of California, a sought-after reading specialist who later approved Helm’s program.
Although Helm’s method utilizes the study of phonics, she said that is not sufficient to induce interest in a student. “Phonics programs are really dull,” she said.
She began blending whole language approaches into the state phonics approach, developing a method for children to respond to touch.
“A spelling box uses poker chips with letters on them. Each chip is in its own compartment in the box. Children also learn the correct sequence of letters in the alphabet by memorizing the letters in the compartment. Vowels, which are more difficult to learn, are presented on colored chips, because dyslexic children respond well to color. By reaching into the box to pull out chips for spelling, dyslexic children are using their hands to help construct words” (original text, John Fuqua , JDP, Jan. 18, 1998).
The program also uses the concept to learn prefixes and suffixes, and Helm has developed games to further enhance their interest. Children must read a word before advancing another step in the game. Games help students get the approximate 500 to 1,500 repetitions they need to learn a word, as opposed to the normal reader who learns a word after 15 to 50 repetitions.
Helm said it could take students up to three years of extensive training, but is of lifelong benefit once learned.
“Eighty percent of students who are learning to read will learn through traditional methods,” said Helm, “if they are taught systematically and without interruption. However, 20 percent of students will not learn phonics traditionally. Some of these students are dyslexic and others may have had an interruption in their learning of phonics.
“This is what happened to many younger students when schools closed in 2020 due to COVID. As educators, we are seeing the result of this interruption of the learning curve,” she said.
To address the issue, her program will not only benefit dyslexia students, but also those whose learning was interrupted during that time.
“Homeschoolers, small groups led by teachers’ aides with a reading background, special teachers, dyslexia pull-out groups can all benefit from this program,” the veteran teacher said.
For the past several years, Helm has taught English and Literature at Jacksonville High School, but will return this year to teaching Special Education at Jacksonville Middle School, where she believes the utilization of her program will enhance student learning.
She plans to market her company in the very near future, emphasizing the time has come to produce it on a larger scale. She already has a couple of employees working to complete the necessary components, and looks forward to presenting at a number of teacher workshops she will soon attend.
Teachers and parents who are interested in purchasing the program in its completed format may contact Helm via email at trishhelm@gmail.com, or via Facebook. The complete format, including game folders, word rings, game cards, color words, game pieces, teacher and color boxes, and tactile mats will be available by October. Color boxes and tactile mats will be available sooner on Amazon and Etsy.
Go, Trish, go. Read, kids, read. Win, win, win.
