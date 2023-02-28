Two teams of fourth-grade students at Joe Wright Elementary won their respective categories in a Region 7 STEM competition, which received approximately 50 entries overall. The winning students were presented their certificates Thursday, Feb. 23, by Region 7’s Paul Eyler, who oversees the event.
Kiasia Tilley began the presentation to family and friends by explaining the competition prompt and the process the students used.
The problem the students had to solve was how to reduce the amount of trash by creating new products from recycled materials.
“We had to ask our question, then we think about it, then we had to imagine it, like draw it out or something, and then we had to plan it, then we had to create it,” Tilley said.
The team consisting of Tilley, Natalie Swaringen, Natilee Rinehart entered their Light Glights in the Home category.
“Say you have like an empty jar when you ate all your jelly and we thought, hey, maybe we could reuse this to make something new like a night light or a snow globe,” Natalie Swearingen said.
She stated they tried the snow globe idea first and then the night lights. With the night lights turning out better, that was the project the team chose to pursue.
“Our light glights are supposed to help people that are in the dark,” Kiasia Tilley said. “So, people that are scared of the dark didn’t have to turn on the light...they could just use the nightlight that has batteries in it.”
Each time they worked on the project, they made improvements or added embellishments.
“We used some glitter and you can pick this one up with the handle,” Rinehart said, demonstrating its portability.
Other recycled items used in their project included used light strings, Halloween spider web, Christmas ornament balls, shredded paper and used lights. Each of the four night glights were decorated for various seasons or holidays.
Each member of the team said they enjoyed working together and that they had fun.
The team of John Zavala, Israel Camacho and Gabriela Garcia entered their Rollbot into the Education category.
The Rollbot, created from different sized tubes, wasn’t an easy build, according to Camacho.
“It was really hard, because we had to use a lot of tape with these tubes,” he said.
The Rollbot illustrated the different states of energy. The students explained the small ball is using potential energy as it sits still at the top of the rollbot, kinetic energy when it is in motion, and gravity was the force that pulled the ball down through the rollbot. A ‘finish line’ was created from a cardboard box cut open to create a frame for the ball to exit, along with a plastic cup to catch the ball.
The team stated the final version worked better than the first, in which the ball got stuck.
“I like how they went from complicated to a little bit more simplistic. Sometimes simplistic is better, it’s more efficient. I like that they found that out,” Eyler said.
The entire team said painting the tubes was their favorite part of the project.
The competition was entered by submitting a video and entry form online.
“I feel like, from my perspective, that was the hardest part,” Gaskin said. “This video had to be 20 seconds.”
Gaskin said they recorded multiple times in order to condense their presentations to fit the time constraint.
Each fourth-grade student rotates through and participates in a STEM club.
“This club, they were really focused on the STEM design process, how it works and engineering. They did different STEM activities,” Gaskin said. Each time they came in they had a challenge and this was the grand finale of their club, to enter this competition.”
There are a number of clubs that cover various subjects such as a fishing club, robotics club and a cooking club. The teachers and Gaskin determine which student is placed in each club according to the interests, abilities and strengths of each child.
“The way our STEM clubs are designed, there’s a certain subject or problem that each are given. They do difference activities with me throughout the weeks of the club and then there is always some type of field trip where we go into the community where we see what they’ve learned and how it applies to real life,” Gaskin said. “When we can do community projects with some type of community organization, we try to do that to show them how they can make the world a better place.”
