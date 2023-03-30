Spud Nut,
John Wick: Chapter 4 (R, 169 minutes) proves that you can never get enough of a good thing.
The waves and waves of assassins after John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, keep getting mowed down by the well dressed acrobatic protagonist. Wicks wants to get free of the high crime table that has a bounty on his head.
In this fabulous sequel, veterans of the previous sagas have roles to play again. Ian McShane is the excommunicato owner of the New York Continental Hotel; Lance Reddick is Charon, the hotel concierge; and Lawrence Fishburne is the Bowery King. New characters are Donnie Yen as a blind assassin who is the equal of John Wick, and Bill Skarsgard is the Marquis with unlimited power to hunt down John Wick.
The sequence set in the Osaka, Japan, Continental Hotel is the most beautiful, artistic photography of all the John Wick movies. The concluding action in the Montmartre section of Paris spectacularly finishes on the steps of the Sacre Coeur Cathedral.
Wicks tells his friends that he should always be remembered as a loving husband. Of course, that motive is how the stories all began. Don’t miss this four hot potato rated action adventure gem. Who knows when you will ever see something like this again?
Tater Tot
