The Lake Jacksonville Association collects donations each year from local businesses, civic clubs and individuals to fund the July fourth firework show. The event, which has become a tradition, is regularly set for 9:15 p.m. at Lake Jacksonville.
The first donation of this year’s fundraising season was giving by Woodmen Life Chapter 303 Jacksonville, in the amount of $500.
For any person or business desiring to contribute to the July fourth firework display, donations can be completed online at lakejacksonville.org by choosing the ‘donate’ link under the membership tab; or by downloading the donation form and mailing to LJA Fireworks, P.O. Box 33, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.
For more information about the Lake Jacksonville Association, visit lakejacksonville.org or find the organization on Facebook.
