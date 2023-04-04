The 74th annual Cherokee County Livestock Show concluded Saturday, April 1, with the Queen’s Contest, awarding of scholarships and the sale of livestock and ag mechanic projects.
The sale alone, not including any add-ons, raised just over $245,000, according to Brent Bauer, president of Cherokee County Stock Show & Exposition, Inc.
The grand champion beef steer, belonging to Brody Newburn of Bullard FFA, was sold to Jay Morman.
The grand champion Dairy Holstein, belonging to Piper Jones of Lookout 4-H, went to Tina Brumbelow.
The CCJLS, along with other organizations presented numerous scholarships, amounting to over $40,000 in awards.
Of the ten ladies competing for the title of show queen, Gracie Trawick of Bluebonnet 4-H was crowned.
Runners up included:
First runner up – Bailey Garner, Cloverleaf 4-H
Second runner up – Emily Slaton, Lookout 4-H
Third runner up - Audrey Allen, Troup FFA
Those wishing to order pictures from the livestock show can find a link to the photographer on the Cherokee County Stock Show & Exposition, Inc. Facebook page.
For a complete list of show winners, placings, scholarship recipients, as well as photos from this year’s CCJLS, watch for our special edition covering the show, to be published later this month.
