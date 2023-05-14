Kate & Company, a boutique store in Alto, hosted its grand re-opening Saturday, May 6. The event featured funnel cakes, churros, special drawings and a book signing with Dylan Starkey, a Rusk Intermediate student and author of Powers.
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new member with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the re-opening.
The store, located at 17420 US Hwy 69, is a family owned and operated business. The boutique sells clothing, jewelry, accessories, soaps, and flavored syrups for water and coffee, among other items.
“We can not thank you enough,” read a post to the boutique’s Facebook page following the re-opening. “The outpouring of love shown to Kate & Company today has truly blessed our hearts. We love each and every one of you!”
For more information about Kate & Company, visit kateco.net or find the business on Facebook.
