O’ little town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie…over on 1720 S. Bolton Street, at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
The church’s annual reproduction of the biblical account of the birth of Jesus Christ in the city of Bethlehem, in ancient Judea, started Monday night and continues through Wednesday. The rendition is open from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly, and is free.
“This was started in the late 1980s,” said Amy Bolton, church member. “It was the brainchild of Grady Higgs, who was the pastor at First Baptist Church.”
Bolton has been a part of the ministry since she was a toddler, although she lived away from Jacksonville for a short while. The church itself did not host the production for a few years, during a transitional period, and was not able to continue the program during COVID, but Bolton said everyone seemed to want it back.
“People kept asking for it; they missed it,” she said.
Neil Dumas, music minister at the church, said some 1,000 to 2,000 people visit the little city each year, and tens of thousands have visited since its inception, including guests from all over East Texas.
Bolton gave details about what visitors would see and experience during their visit.
“After visitors register in the sanctuary, they are put into a group and escorted to the village. They don’t have to stay with the group. They are free to visit (each stop) at their own pace.
“We have animals, music, food – everything is close to what could have been found in ancient Hebrew times. We try to keep it as authentic as possible.” Members dress in period attire and attempt to speak as biblical characters might, sans the Hebrew language, although in times past, a couple of church members had a booth in which they would write the names of visitors in Hebrew, but Bolton wasn’t sure if that booth would be available this year.
Bolton’s nine-year-old daughter, Perri, will be a guest at the inn, and she commented on what it meant to her to be part of the production.
“I think I was four the first time I was in it. I look forward to it. Not only do I get to have fun; I also like to go to where Mary and Joseph are (portrayed) and learn more about their story,” she said.
Perri also likes it when her friends come to the village, and she can see them enjoying the atmosphere, friends like Hudson, Addy, Tennyson, Peyton and Brinley. Her three brothers are also in the production.
Dumas said the village is usually built in about two weeks.
“It’s a two-week process,” he said. “One week we build the walls and the next week we decorate.”
He said he is also part of the group at the music shop that is included in the village.
“We have a bowed psaltery, David’s harp, Greek lyre and a hand drum called a Tof, which is Hebrew,” he said.
Bolton said visitors can expect to see a cheese shop; candy shop; basket shop; blacksmith; pottery, fabric and spice shops; the woman at the well portrayal and a visit to the Temple. Additionally, a Roman guard escorts visitors to the manger scene, where the story of the birth of Jesus is shared.
Following that presentation, visitors are taken to the scene of Golgotha, or, the cross, where the Gospel of Jesus Christ is shared.
“It’s a wonderful tradition, but more than that, it’s an outreach for our church to spread the Gospel,” Bolton said. “It’s more than the birth, but the full life of Jesus, his death and resurrection.”
