“The B-I-B-L-E, yes, that’s the book for me.” That old song brings back many memories for most adults, having spent at least a week each summer attending Vacation Bible School, at least for those who visited or had membership in an evangelical church.
Not much has changed. Kids mostly between the ages of four through about twelve still traipse to church for a few hours one week to enjoy crafts, music, recreation, mission study and snacks – and especially, to learn what the Bible says about Jesus. Some churches host the school during the day, others at night.
Depending on the denomination, and that affiliate’s published theme for the current year’s study, kids can learn anything from Bible history to biblical stories.
Jonah and the whale? Nautical theme. Twists and turns? Games that point to the right direction. Keepers of the Kingdom? Good kingdom equals God’s royal court; bad kingdom features dragons and represents the domain of Satan.
Ask any kid there, though, and he can tell you his favorite part of VBS.
“My favorite part is probably the recreation. I liked playing Hungry Hippo and dodgeball.” - Konner Gwartney, Central Baptist Church VBS
“I liked the Jersey Mike’s they gave us for snack time.” - Brydan Benge, Christ the Redeemer VBS
“I liked learning about Jesus.” - Jackson Thomas, Beall Chapel Baptist Church VBS
“I liked it because that is where I asked Jesus into my heart.” - Lucy Crawford, from Jacksonville, but attended VBS at a church in Palestine
“We studied about the honor of God. My favorite was dancing to praise God.” - Emori Gonzales, Senda Tiempo del Luz
“It was all fun.” - Kara Smith, Trails to Christ Cowboy Church
At Beall Chapel, Lord Randolph and Lady Judy Dykes, aka Randy and Judy, donned medieval costumes to highlight the week’s theme, “Keepers of the Kingdom.” In their role as missions coordinators, they relayed the story of Jim Elliott and his fellow missionaries, who were murdered while ministering to the Auca Indians of Ecuador. Jim Elliott’s wife later returned to witness to the same Indians.
Behind the scenes, Vacation Bible School preparation and prayer begins way before the week starts. Materials for study and for crafts must be ordered, schedules prepared, meal planning done, and in a lot of cases, decorating is a task done over several days or weeks, depending on the theme. That often involves the efforts of most church members, but the reward comes when the week of VBS finally arrives.
Most of the volunteers working with the children seem to enjoy the week as much as the kids. At Beall Chapel, Debbie Kerzee has been the VBS recreation coordinator for several years. It is a natural fit for her, as she taught athletics for more than ten years.
“I like to do sports,” she said. “That’s what I’ve always done.”
Samantha Taylor, who helped with recreation at BCBC, seemed to have the same reaction as most of the volunteers.
“I liked seeing all the kids,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.