Kilgore College has named 583 students to its Fall 2022 president’s and dean’s lists.
Students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average, who are enrolled in at least 12 credit hours excluding developmental classes, have been named to the President's List.
Dean's List honorees achieved at least a 3.5 GPA and were also enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes.
Local students attaining the President’s List were Dillon Richardson, of Bullard; William Atkinson, of Troup; and Meaghan English, of Troup.
Students named to the Dean’s List included Emma Nunn, of Bullard; Claudia Martinez, of Reklaw; Adelyn Cox, of Troup; and Clayton Quinn, of Troup.
Kilgore College is a public community college in Kilgore, Texas that is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on colleges to award the associate degree. The college has an annual enrollment in excess of 5,000 students. For more information, visit kilgore.edu.
