The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club donated $250 to the Jacksonville Public Library to help fund the summer reading program. Kiwanis President Karen Nolley (from left front) presented the check to Children’s Service Coordinator Samantha Lytle. Others present were club members Molly Loughmiller (right front), Judy Batton (from left back) Janet Stanovich, Library Director Trina Stidham, Lourdes Camacho and Todd Hinkie.
The library’s summer reading program, “All Together Now,” will run Monday, June 12 through Wednesday, July 19, with program-related activities Monday through Wednesday each week. The six-week program provides reading logs for children to complete. Once a reading log is completed and returned, the reader will be given a coupon to a fast-food restaurant or a Book Buck, which can be redeemed for items at the Summer Reading Store. The top reader will also earn a prize at the final award ceremony July 19.
Registration forms and activity schedules are available at the library, located at 526 E. Commerce St. There are several activities also available for adults that can be completed to become eligible for prizes.
The library will also provide movie matinees at 2 p.m. on Mondays throughout the summer reading program.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public, but patrons are reminded that children’s programs require adult supervision.
For more information about the reading program, visit jacksonvillelibrary.com or cal 903-586-8664.
For more information about the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, visit kiwanisclubjacksonville.org, find the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066143756848 or send email to jvilletxkiwanis@gmail.com.
