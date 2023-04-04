Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.