The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club invited Bill Avera to speak at their meeting March 30. He spoke to the club about safety protocols and upgrades within the school district.
Avera serves as chief of police for the Jacksonville Independent School District and is the emergency manager. He has held his position at JISD since 2016. He has 48 years experience overall in law enforcement, 20 in school policing. He is also on the board of directors of the Texas School Safety Center.
State directives that went out prior to this school year, such as ensuring access control was in place, were completed before students returned to the classroom for the fall term, according to Avera. Others, such as checking that exterior doors are locked, are a weekly or daily process.
During this school year, five of eight campuses have undergone intruder detection audits. These are unannounced visits conducted by someone in the education service center. Each campus audited received no findings, meaning the individual conducting the inspection was stopped, greeted and asked about their business on campus, according to Avera.
“That’s a great thing,” he said. “We’re proud of that.”
John Scott, the chief of safety and security for the state of Texas and former secret service agent, spent three hours in the district in the fall and was very complementary of JISD and the safety features implemented, Avera said.
Upgrades such as cameras and intercoms at front doors to allow staff to see and speak with people before allowing them entry have been or are being installed. Fencing is also being improved. A new hazard analysis, or vulnerability status, was conducted as well. The district’s police department now has enough staff to cover every level, but not yet every campus, throughout the district.
Bullet resistant safety film has been installed on windows, which serves as an obstruction and allows first responders additional time to arrive on scene before the perpetrator can enter the building.
Silent panic alarm technology is being installed. Each teacher will have access to the system and will be able to immediately notify authorities if there is an issue. Additionally, local police have access to real-time video feed from all district campus cameras, over 500 in total. Each squad car, ambulance and fire truck has been given an access cards which will override all lockdowns, giving them immediate access, if necessary.
Individual classrooms are being equipped with bolo sticks, essentially a bolt that attaches to a door reinforced with a steel plate and which drops into a steel sleeve in the concrete floor. Even 4,200 pounds of pressure per square inch will not budge the door with this device, according to Avera. Each bolo stick costs approximately $50 and can be managed by people of any age.
Students have also been provided access cards which are recorded as they board and exit buses and can be utilized in libraries, cafeterias and other uses.
“School safety is, right now, front and center in everybody’s mind,” Avera said. “While we spend a lot of time hardening our schools against intruders, trying to keep people out who don’t belong in, the real fact of the matter is, if you talk to any educators, the threats walk in the front door welcomed every day. If they’re going to do something, they are going to be nine times out of 10, or 99 out of 100, they’re going to be our student, former student, staff member or former staff member or someone who has intimate knowledge in the school.”
He said that often following school shooting incidents, people will acknowledge knowing something was different or ‘off’ about the perpetrator. These same people are usually unwilling to get involved due to fear of retaliation. Students, who may know something, simply don’t want to be the ‘snitch.’
“In 1976, this state defunded mental health services extensively,” Avera said. “They took the mentally ill folks and moved them to the community and the resources and the services did not follow. Right now, in this great state, we have 39 local mental health authorities. There are 254 counties. So you do the math.”
He said currently, if a child exhibits bizarre behavior and a district requests the child be evaluated but the parent refuses, the evaluation will not occur unless a judge can be convinced it is necessary.
“There are even bills pending before the legislature this year where the campuses would have to invite the parents to participate in the threat assessment process on their child, which is obviously going to make it very uncomfortable to be in a room with professionals trying to discuss what’s going on with that child in order to get them help,” Avera said.
He said metal detectors at every campus, as proposed in the current legislature, is not the answer, as it is expensive and puts too great a burden on school staff. Police cannot monitor metal detectors in schools due to prohibitions on unreasonable searches and seizures and administrators must have reasonable suspicion. If limitations on staff reduce the time metal detectors are used to morning entry, people will find ways to work around it.
“We can properly fund mental health services and we can properly conduct threat assessments for students that need that,” Avera said. “We need parents, though, to be parents.”
In his concluding remarks, Avera said without a safe, secure environment, teaching and learning cannot occur.
“I think you would find that the state of safety and security in Jacksonville ISD is good,” Avera said. “Can it get better? Absolutely, it can always be better and we will always strive to make it better.”
Avera can be contacted at his JISD office by calling 903-589-2621.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets from noon until 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Jacksonville College, inside the Norman Library building.
For information about the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, visit kiwanisclubjacksonville.org, find the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066143756848 or send email to jvilletxkiwanis@gmail.com.
