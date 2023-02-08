Kristen Cummins gave a ‘shout out’ to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for the quick response Wednesday morning to her report of downed trees on a roadway.
Cummins, a resident on CR 3305, said she contacted CCSO about 8 or 8:30 a.m. about the trees lying across the road and before 9 a.m. crews from Wright Tree Service were on site.
“Wow. That’s quick service,” Cummins said. “Thank you so much for doing that.”
She was uncertain if there were high winds or some sort of tornado overnight, but trees were down in her pasture, across the road and through a swath of land in her area. Whatever the cause, she was grateful to CCSO for their assistance in getting crews out to handle the problem so swiftly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.