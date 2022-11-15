This weekend, there was a murder to solve. Many were in attendance, ready to see if they were up to the challenge of solving the case as Lake Striker Resort hosted its fifth murder mystery dinner play, written and directed by Edith Nicol Fudge, last Saturday and Sunday.
The cast was an interesting group of characters, all with motive and opportunity to dispatch the victim, but “who did it” was the question of the weekend. Joyce, the president of the homeowners association, wasn't well liked. Her husband, John, was sneaking around with Sophie, but wouldn’t divorce Joyce because of a prenup he signed whereby he stood to lose millions. Then there was Troy, whom she was blackmailing for an addition to her pier for free.
When Joyce turns up dead, it’s a comical act of characters coming and going to throw you off the scent. In this four act mystery, characters were introduced and clues laid out for all the amateur sleuths to discover who they thought the murderer was.
In between acts, guests were treated to a meal and dessert.
The cast was entertaining and included:
• Narrator, Scott Martin
• John, Caleb Matlock
• Joyce, Deborah Reagan
• Sophie, Cindy Smith
• Troy, JR Canaguier
• Amy, Lisa Berry
• Paula, Shelly Carl
• Ben, Rodger Poe
• Detective Jones, Scott Martin
Martin kept the audience laughing with his humor and corny jokes in between acts.
Fudge said this was her fifth play and she has plans to continue the murder mystery series in March, with one play a year in the future.
All in all, it was a great experience and a great meal with excellent service.
