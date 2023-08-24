The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a joint operation with the Jacksonville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations led to the seizure of approximately 100 kilos of liquid methamphetamine.
The narcotics were located Tuesday after the investigation into a drug trafficking organization led to a storage building located on Eagle Drive, about 500 feet from a school facility, in Rusk. The drugs carry a street value of approximately $500,000, according to the CCSO.
Sheriff’s office personnel contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration and Lone Star Hazmat to assist in the seizure and decontamination of the items.
No further information is available at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.
