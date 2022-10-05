The Jacksonville City Library Association will hold its annual membership meeting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Jacksonville City Library.
The purpose of the meeting is to approve a business report from the Association’s Board of Directors, and to elect four members to serve a three year term of office on the Association Board of Directors. Anyone who has a library card is eligible to participate in the annual meeting and to vote on business items.
The Library Association is an incorporated, non-profit, tax exempt charity that supports the city library and the city museum programs as needed.
For more information, contact board secretary Sam Hopkins at sampat1964@gmail.com or 903-586-4488.
