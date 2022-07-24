The Jacksonville Public Library recently celebrated the accomplishments of the participants in the summer reading program, awarding prizes and serving ice cream.
Many activities related to the theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” were conducted in conjunction with the reading program. These included creating and testing aluminum foil boats, making suncatchers, participating in a library scavenger hunt, painting sea rocks and a game of Ocean Jeopardy.
A handful of students were asked to tell their favorite memory from the summer reading program. Many answered their favorite part was playing Ocean Jeopardy. Others replied with making boats and playing in the submarine, made from a refrigerator box.
Winners of the student reading program, in their respective categories were:
• Jack Bolton, 18 months to first grade
• Atley Bolton, second through fifth grade
• Adrian Hernandez and Bryan Marroqin, tied for teens
Each student winner was awarded a Kindle Fire tablet.
Winners in the adult program were Samantha Smith, first; Laura Overall, second; and Linda Guinn, third. Each was awarded a gift basket with various items.
Door prizes, in the form of Splash Kingdom or Caldwell Zoo tickets, were given to the adults on behalf of the student readers, as the adults would have to agree to take the children to the designated attractions. Winners of the Caldwell Zoo tickets included Amanda Buckley and Maria Ana Salazar. Those awarded Splash Kingdom tickets were Janis Day, Melena Bolton, Deann Trotter, April George, Francisca Rojos, Victoria Cardenas and Samantha Smith.
The celebration was concluded with library employees serving ice cream with many optional toppings.
While the summer reading program has ended, there is still much to experience at the library. Storytime takes place from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays for children ages 18 months to four years old. Kid’s Corner is runs 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages six through 12. Teen time is conducted 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays. The Book Lovers Unite! book club has monthly noon and evening meetings. There are also monthly family movie nights.
For information about events and programs at the Jacksonville Public Library visit the library’s Facebook page, call 903-586-7664 or send email to library@jacksonvilletx.org.
