Residents living n and around Jacksonville can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious, chronic conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 1720 S. Bolton St., will host this community event on Friday, June 23.
Available screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
• Diabetes risk.
• Kidney and thyroid function.
Other screenings may also be available.
Life Line Screening reports these screenings as affordable and convenient.
Free parking will be available.
Special packaging pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work to create a package that is right for each individual based on age and risk factors. Pre-registration is required for this event. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit the website, liflinescreening.com.
Screenings in Kansas are performed by Life Line Screening of America, LLS on behalf of Life Line Screening Physicians, P.A. In Texas, physician authorization is required. A Life Line Screening affiliated physician will provide authorization for those who qualify. Screening in California are provided by Life Line Screening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.