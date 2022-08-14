The Jacksonville Lions Club hosted a meeting Aug. 9, in which the club honored a retiring member and past presidents and installed new officers.
Outgoing member John Mark Lester, was honored for his years as a Lion as well as his years of service as secretary and treasurer, 1985-2021.
When asked why he joined the Lions Club in the beginning, his wife Molly responded, “He was just brought up in the Lions Club as a child,” a fact he readily confirmed, noting his father was a charter member of the Rusk Lions Club.
If becoming a Lions Club member seemed a natural transition for Lester, his introduction to the office of treasurer was not.
The secretary/treasurer previous to Lester called him and invited him to his office. Upon his arrival, Lester was handed a briefcase and was told he was now the secretary/treasurer of the Lions Club.
Community involvement and the fellowship with other members were Lester’s stated reasons for remaining in the club for 50 years. He said he decided to leave the Lions Club because he and his wife are often on the road and unable to attend meetings.
Due to the interruption of COVID-19, the club had not been able to honor each past president as they completed their terms. During the Aug. 9 meeting, three past presidents were recognized including Lauren Miller, 2021-2022; Bart Bauer, 2020-2021; and Jodi Alderete, 2019-2020.
Mayor Randy Gorham was present to present plaques to Lester and the past presidents. He also conducted the swearing in ceremony for each of the new officers, which are:
• President, Rachel Comte
• Bo Jackson, Vice President
• Mandy Thomas, Secretary
• Bart Bauer, Treasurer
• Lauren Miller, Service Chairperson
• Loretta Doty, Marketing and Communications Chairperson
Following the induction of officers, Gorham spoke briefly, relating news about upcoming city events.
The Jacksonville Lions Club meets at noon on Tuesdays at Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.