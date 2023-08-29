American Legion Post 152 in Jacksonville has assisted in sending two students to the 2023 events known as Boys State and Girls State. This was a multi-organizational event on the part of the Jacksonville American Legion Post, the Tyler American Legion Auxiliary and the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club.
These are week-long events with Boys State utilizing the University of Texas Austin campus for housing and the State Capitol Building for addressing legislative activities, while Girls State utilizes the Texas Lutheran University Seguin for housing and legislative matters with one session held at the State Capitol Building Austin.
Assigned to fictitious political parties, the students campaign and are elected to posts ranging from state governor to various other state, county and municipal positions. They introduce, debate, and vote on bills presented before their legislative bodies.
Proud parents Dean and Jill Dublin backed their son Walker Dublin’s decision to attend Boys State this year. Madeleine Fath received equal backing from her mother, Teresa Fath, in attending Girls State. This summer program is specifically aimed at students who have completed their junior year of high school, preparing for their senior year in the fall, where they can share information about their experiences with another group of prospective attendees.
The Area Coordinator that we use locally for seeing that our students are properly enrolled is Mr. Steve Russell, of Montalba. We owe him dearly for his efforts in bringing all facets of the program together.
American Legion Post 152 meets at Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville (rear ‘Adult’ entrance) on the first Monday of each month unless a holiday prevails and we will meet on the second Monday. All veterans and family members are invited to attend our family friendly meetings.
