‘We all gotta go sometime,” is a phrase often said jokingly in an attempt to downplay the obvious, and the fact that, yes…we all gotta go sometime.
For ways to cope with that uncomfortable topic, and in an attempt to help those who are preparing for the end of life, Rusk resident Jessica Gunter has written a book, “Walking Each Other Home.” The book deals with various topics regarding medical and legal issues relating to preparation for the final journey.
“It’s important to our families that we make our wishes known now in a comfortable environment, so that they don’t have to make those hard choices alone one day in an ICU room or a funeral home,” she writes in her book. “It’s one last gift of love and peace of mind you are giving your family.”
In 2005, the mother of one of Gunter’s closest friends died. She and her friend were both in their 20s, and the mother was only in her 50s.
“I saw firsthand what it was like to deal with planning a funeral, closing bank accounts, getting car titles,” she said, “all the things that you are suddenly called on to do.”
Although she became a respiratory therapist in 2008, Gunter never lost her interest in discovering all the issues that present when planning end-of-life details, so in 2014, she obtained her funeral director’s license.
“I asked if I could shadow a funeral director to find out more, so after three searches, I found a funeral home that hired me to become a secretary, and then advance to being director,” she said.
In her research, she discovered that there is really no comprehensive list of resources and questions that relate to preparing for death, and so she began collecting a folder full of facts.
After working at funeral homes for a few years, she returned to the medical field. When the COVID crisis initially occurred, she was at home in April, 2020, watching a television show that focused on a field hospital being set up in New York to treat acute cases of COVID.
“It was very clear God wanted me to go,” she said. “I had no doubt about it.”
Her husband was working from home at the time, due to COVID restrictions, so she felt confident in his care for their little girl in her absence, so she applied and was quickly accepted by a company called Caliburn International.
“They paid my airfare and hotel to New York,” she said, explaining that the trip turned out to be rather frightening, because airports at the time were nearly void of passengers, due to the epidemic.
Nevertheless, when she landed in New York, she went to the hotel and was directed early the next morning to a hospital set up at LBJ Tennis Center in the Bronx. She worked 30, 12-hour days before her contract was up, and she was able to return to her home and family in Texas.
She continued working COVID cases at a number of sites after that, including a three-month stint in North Dakota, where she was able to come home for seven days every other week.
In her work, she saw death come to COVID patients many times over, and the experience left her more determined than ever to ensure that information regarding end-of-life issues would be available to those desiring that information.
“I wanted people to understand how important this is,” Gunter said. “I started writing about what’s important: to know where a will is, passwords, life insurance; before I knew it, I had a lot of information about what people need.”
She discovered that no comprehensive list seems to exist, so she decided to publish her findings, with the help of a friend from Troup, Shelly Wilson. Wilson has a ministry under the same name, and through her ministry, she has also begun to publish certain books, including that written by Gunter.
The book includes information about living wills, powers of attorney, advance directives, and other issues. It also includes several pages of a questionnaire one can use to plan end-of-life medical issues, as well as important funeral planning issues: burial or cremation? Open or closed casket? Burial location or who gets the ashes?
Her book begins, though, with addressing spiritual issues, including that of salvation and the biblical truths surrounding heaven and hell; death and suffering; and what happens after someone dies.
“You can’t tell the truth about death and dying,” Gunter said, “without talking about heaven and hell.”
Although she still works as a respiratory therapist, Gunter is available for workshops and discussions regarding her book and end-of-life issues, and welcomes any opportunity to share her knowledge of the issues surrounding the end of life.
The author also has a podcast on Apple Podcast called by the same name as her book, “Walking Each Other Home.”
She mentioned that in the podcast, she will be interviewing guests who have overcome hardships of dealing with end- of- life issues, lived through near-death experiences, and walked down the path of laying a loved one to rest.
Her book is available on Amazon. She also has a website, www.jessicagunter.org, and can be reached via email to jessicagunter33@yahoo.com.
“Sharing your preferences can lift the burden of guessing your wishes and allow time for mourning,” she said. “Jesus said, ‘Blessed are they that mourn; for they shall be comforted.’”
