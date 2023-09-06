Dave and Jill Emprimo love their miniature schnauzer Leo, and they're betting children all over the world will feel the same way.
Leo is the protagonist in a new series of recently released children's books that were written and illustrated by the husband and wife team. Currently, there are three titles available: “Little Leo,” “Little Leo's Christmas” and “Little Leo and Friends.”
Dave said he originally came up with the idea for the first book over two years ago.
"I woke up in the middle of the night to get a drink. On the way back to bed, a little verse popped in my mind. I typed it into the notes on my phone, went to sleep, and forgot about it for a few months," he said.
Later, he sat down and wrote the poem that would eventually become Little Leo. The other books followed over the next year or so.
Dave says that Jill was always envisioned as the illustrator.
“There was never any question,” he said. “I always wanted to do this project with her. And besides, who better to illustrate Leo's various adventures than his Dog Mom?"
The Emprimos say that more books in the series are already being planned.
The series is available in print and for the Kindle from Amazon. Other eBook formats can be downloaded through SmashWords. (The print version is also available for special order through most booksellers, including Barnes & Noble.)
Leo, who appears in the book series, is also the inspiration for their publishing imprint. Dave and Jill Emprimo are the founders of Leopold Press, which has also republished The Newtonberg Stories series of books and will be working to develop other titles.
Dave is a former employee of the city of Jacksonville.
For more information about Leopold Press, visit leopoldpress.com.
