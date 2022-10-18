Four local bands participated in the Region 21 UIL Marching Band contest Oct. 15 in Longview, with three advancing to State competition. The Jacksonville, Bullard, Rusk and Troup High School bands participated in the event, hosted at Longview High School’s Lobo Stadium.
Jacksonville, Bullard and Rusk each competed at Class 4A bands, with Troup classified as Class 3A.
Scoring for marching bands is distinguished by Divisions; Division 1 is Superior, Division 2 is Excellent, Division 3 is good, Division 4 is average and Division 5 is poor. The bands are rated on musical and visual performance.
The Bullard Panther Band earned an overall Division 1 rating, having received three straight Superior ratings from the judges, and advances to State. The band performed Olympiada Fanfare; Chicago World's Fair Centennial Celebration, 1933 March; Melody Shop; Purple Pageant; The Battle Hymn of the Republic and Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare
“I’ve always asked you to play with excitement, enthusiasm, and every band director in the press box and even the judges came out to talk to me and said, ‘That’s the most exciting group I’ve seen today, Congratulations’,” said Band Director Gary Jordan in a video clip posted to the band’s Facebook page.
“A military band does not have to be boring.”
Jordan is assisted by Brent Farmer, Chris Murray, Sergio Olivares.
Head drum major is Rachel Petty. Other drum majors include Rachael Wilbur, Blake Turner and Caden Garrick.
The Jacksonville High School band earned two individual ratings of Superior and one Excellent from the three-judge panel. With an overall first division rating, the band has earned a place in State competition.
Musical pieces performed by the Fighting Indian Band included Bachus Fanfare, Attorney General March, Canton Aero Club, Honey Boys on Parade and Sinfonians Fanfare. The drum majors are Brennan Hack, Jadon Scruggs, Camden Fontenot with Sarah McCullough serving as head drum major.
The Jacksonville High School band is under the direction of Donnie Barrier, who is assisted by Preston Parker, Preston Long, Katherine Barrier, Kimberly Beard and Breiann Gee.
The Rusk Eagle Band earned an overall Division 2, or Excellent, rating at the competition. The band’s performance pieces included Patriotic Fanfare, Voice of America, God Bless America, Glorious America and Battle Hymn of the Republic.
“Rusk band had the best performance of the year on Saturday,” Band Director Gehrig Blankenship said.
Drum majors are Molly Davis and Gabila Flores.
The Troup Tiger Band received Superior scores from each judge, resulting in an overall Division 1 rating. The band performed Fireburst Fanfare, Glorious America, and The Drum Major.
“The Troup Band had our best performance of the season at our UIL contest. These students have grown tremendously since our August summer rehearsals, and we are very proud of them for their first division rating,” Band Director Robert Castillo said.
Reagan Shofner serves as Drum Major.
There is no State competition for Class 3A bands during even-numbered years.
The Bullard and Jacksonville bands will compete in the State Military Marching Band Contest Tuesday, Nov. 1 at McLane Stadium, home of the Baylor Bears, in Waco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.