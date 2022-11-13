Local chambers are conducting Christmas events to help residents during this shopping season.
The Troup Chamber has organized Holiday in the Country, from 5 to 9 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14. Downtown businesses will remain open beyond normal operational hours to allow people to shop after work. Many offer special treats and seasonal sales. Food trucks will also be available.
The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library will begin taking bids in their silent auction fundraiser during the event. Bids can be placed during regular library hours through 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
With holiday music filling the air and rumors that Santa may even make an appearance, residents may wish to consider filling those Christmas lists during Holiday in the Country.
The Rusk Chamber is hosting a Hometown Christmas from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The event features numerous vendors on the square, with 53 already confirmed, children’s activities, the Christmas tree lighting and, at 6 p.m., a showing of “Elf.”
A snow globe, which can be entered, is being set up as as a special photo spot. Chamber Director Leilani Sales hinted there may be other new items as well.
It is also reported that Santa may pop in at this event.
Vendor spots remain, but must be secured by Nov. 18. For more information, contact the Rusk Chamber at 903-683-4242 or info@ruskchamber.com.
Don’t miss this event that brings family fun and shopping together.
The Jacksonville Chamber has organized the annual Mingle and Jingle for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Downtown businesses will be open and awaiting holiday shoppers. This opportunity allows residents to support local businesses while completing their holiday gift shopping.
Come mingle with store owners and fellow patrons in the holiday atmosphere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.