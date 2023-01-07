The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville.
January is the annual chapter business meeting, open only to members, with no planned program. Reports will be given by chapter officers and committee chairs, including DAR Schools, and a nominating committee will report on a slate of officers for 2023-2025. Delegates to State and National NSDAR Conventions will be elected.
The scheduled hostess is Past Chapter Regent Deborah Burkett of Mixon.
The February meeting, which will be open to visitors, is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9.
The theme for February’s meeting is American History and Preservation. Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis is scheduled to speak on the El Camino Real de los Tejas, also known as Texas State Highway 21.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR.
For more information about NSDAR, visit the national web site at dar.org or contact local Chapter Regent Vivian Cates at 936-858-3801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.