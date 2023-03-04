The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville. The chapter regularly meets the second Thursday of the month.
The theme for the March 9 meeting, which is open to visitors, is conservation. The program, “Trees of the Bible,” will be presented by current Chapter Registrar and Past Chapter Regent Eunice Jackson, of Jacksonville.
Chapter Corresponding Secretary Linda Huffaker, of Jacksonville, is scheduled as hostess.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. For more information about NSDAR go to the national web site at dar.org or contact local Chapter Regent Vivian Cates at 936-858-3801.
