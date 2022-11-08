The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, Jacksonville.
The program theme chosen for November is National Defense, including the observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The program topic will be Veterans Stories. The scheduled speaker is Keith Crawford,, a veteran who resides in the Reklaw area. Other veterans in the area who are interested in visiting are invited to attend the chapter meeting. Except for the annual January business meeting, all chapter meetings are open to visitors and prospective members.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. For more information about NSDAR, visit the national web site at dar.org or contact local Chapter Regent Vivian Cates at 936-858-3801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.