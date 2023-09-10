The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville. The chapter regularly meets the second Thursday of the month, September-May.
The scheduled speaker is Eunice Jackson of Jacksonville.
Jackson is a past chapter regent and currently serves the chapter as registrar. Her program topic will be the first amendment of the U. S. Constitution, based upon a program titled "Blessed is the First Amendment" previously created by Mrs. Nevelyn West.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Chapters and members annually celebrate Constitution Week September 17-23.
Hostess for this meeting is Billie Nielsen.
Chapter Yearbooks will be available at the September meeting, after chapter dues are paid for 2023-2024, or mailed to members who pay extra for that service.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR.
For more information about NSDAR visit the national web site at dar.org or contact local Chapter Regent Vivian Cates at 936-858-3801.
