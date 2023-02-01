pexels-tima-miroshnichenko-9572688.jpg

The Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary announced a two-hour delayed start for Feb. 1.

The Seminary and Kellar Library will open at 10 a.m.

Jacksonville College announced all classes are canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1.

All Jacksonville College classes are scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you