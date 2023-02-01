...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the
following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette,
Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana,
Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto,
Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red
River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina,
Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris,
Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby,
Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.
* Through Thursday afternoon
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low- water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of rain will continue developing today through Thursday
while spreading across much of the Four State Region. The
higher rain rates will likely not begin until later today, but
especially tonight through Thursday. Grounds remain very
saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have
fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes
rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional
rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the
Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional
rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area
waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
