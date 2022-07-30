Cherokee County Commissioner Kelly Traylor has been elected president of the North & East Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association, a 74-county sub-region of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas.
County officials applauded Traylor as he took his oath of office during the North & East Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association Annual Conference conducted July 11-14 in Denton.
The CJCAT is a statewide organization comprised of County Judges and County Commissioners with more than 1,200 active members. Both the CJCAT and its regional associations promote the interests of county government through continuing education and active participation in governmental affairs, particularly the Texas Legislature.
As president of the North & East Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association, Traylor will help monitor and address proposed county-related legislation during the upcoming 88th Session of the Texas Legislature.
“The people of Texas and the members of the North & East Association will be well served by the leadership provided by Commissioner Traylor and the other officers,” said Jim Allison, general counsel to the CJCAT. “We look forward to a successful year for the organization.”
