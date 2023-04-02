Jose Castillo earned his GED in March with the assistance of the Jacksonville Literacy Council, which offers free GED classes to anyone seeking to complete their high school education. Having received his GED, Castillo joined the U.S. Marine Corps and will enter basic training in April.
The Jacksonville Literacy Council extended congratulations to Costillo on his accomplishment.
Anyone interested in obtaining a GED should contact program director Nancy Sonntag at 903-586-6125. The Jacksonville Literacy Council’s office is located at 215 E. Commerce.
For more information about the Jacksonville Literacy Council, visit jlc-tx.org.
