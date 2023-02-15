Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Houston and Cherokee Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 845 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Tuesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 11.1 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 12/28/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&