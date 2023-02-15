The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation is accepting applications for its inaugural Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant scheduled for June 10 at Jacksonville High School. The theme of the pageant is My Character-My Crown.
The Juneteenth Pageant is designed to stimulate self-development and growth by teaching life skills, personal communication skills, and the importance of family in positive relationships, according to information posted to the organization’s website.
The idea for the pageant belonged to board member Anita Starling.
“I’ve always wanted to do something like this for the young ladies,” Starling said.
Although the intention was to host a pageant last year, the timing wasn’t right. The board was already planning the centennial celebration and a dinner honoring the non-profit’s founding members.
“It wasn’t our time last year, but everybody’s on board with it this year,” Starling said. “It’s actually a fundraiser. As you know, it’s a Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant, so it’s a fundraiser for our organization as well as giving to the young ladies.”
The first opportunity to see the pageant contestants may be at the Juneteenth parade.
“We are working side-by-side with them, the Juneteenth Celebration Committee. They host the parade every year and we’re going to, hopefully, have our contestants in the parade.” Starling said.
The pageant will be conducted for two age groups, Miss Junior Juneteenth, ages 13 to 15; and Miss Junetenth, ages 16 to 18.
Contestants must be in good standing with the school system, attend all rehearsals, workshops and the dress rehearsal. The three scheduled workshops and rehearsals will be conducted on the same days and will be hosted at Seminary Heights Church of Christ, 1208 Arnold St. in Jacksonville. The rehearsal and workshop schedule will be posted on the FDCDC website prior to the initial meeting March 11, according to Starling. The $45 application fee includes the cost of a pageant T-shirt.
“I just think the girls are going to make lasting friendships,” Starling said. “I think they are going to realize that they are stronger and more courageous than they ever thought they could ever imagine. It’s going to be uplifting for them and for the entire community.”
For information about FDCDC or for complete rules and application for the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant, visit fdcdc.org.
For additional information, contact Anita Starling at 832-622-4015 or Tracy Wallace at 903-262-6041.
