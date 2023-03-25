Editor’s Note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2023 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress.:
Two lifelong friends have combined their respective business pursuits under a single roof, showcasing the culinary ability of one and the carpentry skills of the other. This unique enterprise, Food and Table, was developed by lifelong friends R.J. Moore and Bud Farmer, with his wife Ann.
The joint endeavor blends the two distinctive occupations in a fashion that allows both artisans to
exhibit their creative expressions in their own mediums.
The concept was suggested by Ann Farmer, who learned from the previous owner that the building was going to be sold. Ann contacted Moore, who viewed the property, but said he believed it to be too large.
“I said, ‘I think the space is great. What if y’all did this together? So, an idea was born,” Ann said. “Everything just literally fell into place after that. There were zero hiccups between then and now. It was very strange how easily it all came together and how well it kind of meshed and worked out.”
There was one challenge the team faced, according to Bud Farmer, the name.
“It kind of encapsulates both businesses in a sense but keeping it true to both sides,” Bud said of the name. “That’s kind of a unique thing to this place. Come in. Eat on [a table]. If you like it, take it with you.”
Farmer, who opened Forrest Design in 2018, displays custom crafted pieces at the front of the store, located at 107 E. Commerce St. in the downtown district. He also crafted the bar and tables used in the restaurant. In fact, if it is at Food and Table and it’s made of wood, Farmer likely made it.
The benefit Farmer gets from the partnership is the ability to display his handiwork.
“Pictures are one thing,” he says. “Whether that be a cutting board or a table, it’s hard to justify spending the money unless you can actually physically come see these things and see the quality and the craftsmanship in it, understand the quality.”
Moore’s interest in food may come from the opportunity he had growing up to experience many food cultures. He said his godparents are Yugoslavian and he has close cousins with Japanese parents.
“I was always around food,” Moore said.
His entry into the culinary arts was during high school.
“Getting into it professionally, I actually got my first start at Larissa House with Kathleen and Eric Stanfill,” he said. “I worked there a little bit throughout high school.”
When deciding what to do after graduation, Moore chose to attend culinary school. It wasn’t in school, however, where he discovered his love of creating delicious dishes to share with others.
“In the restaurant itself, that’s where I kind of fell in love with it,” he said, “just because it was fast paced, high energy.”
Moore’s creativity has an outlet at Food and Table where he not only serves lunches each weekday and dinner on Fridays, but provides an omasake experience.
“The term, the definition itself, means leave it up to the chef in Japanese,” Moore explained. “The best way to describe it is a tasting menu that changes every single time.”
The changes in menu for the private dining event are due to seasonal availability and the chef’s own preference.
“I just really don’t like to do the same thing twice just because it’s so repetitive,” Moore said. “Bud’s mom, for instance, has been multiple times and I think that’s kind of what drives me to do something different, so [customers] don’t have the same courses and dinners.
“I also curate a drink pairing with the meal too. That goes through wine, sake, beer, crab cocktail.”
The omasake experience includes a 15 to 17 course meal that takes anywhere from an hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes to consume, according to Moore.
“There’s nowhere around here where you can get this,” Ann said.
Menu ingredients are shipped in from all over the world including such places as Russia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Argentina, according to Moore.
If variety is the spice of life, then Food and Table may have developed a delicious recipe for success.
“I think we both stand on [the] we would rather have quality over quantity mentality,” Bud said. “We’re very aware that you can’t fit a lot of people in here. But, we intentionally designed it that way. We’re not saying that we won’t add more tables and things like that, but our whole intention is, for people that can fit in here, giving them a great experience.”
