How far can the answer to a single question take you? If you’re Betty Marcontell, curator of the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, you can take that one inquiry, build an exhibit at your local museum in Rusk and inspire an even larger, international exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
Lee Benner, a relative of Viola Dickinson, was traveling through Rusk on his way home to Houston after visiting Tyler. He stopped at the library to inquire whether the eight paintings depicting various birds were still in the library’s possession. Family members of Dickinson had donated the set in 1973, which turned out to be paintings by Rex Brasher, according to Marcontell.
Benner apparently asked about the paintings when then library director Amy Walley was unavailable and the woman present knew nothing about them.
“She gave him my number to call, thinking maybe they were here,” Marcontell said. “He called me that weekend, he told me this guy’s name and while we’re talking I’m looking him up on the internet and I’m thinking I’ve got to find out about this.”
The following Monday Marcontell spoke with Wally, asking about the bird paintings, which Wally pulled from an open box. While one of the paintings was missing, the remainder were already framed.
Marcontell’s research into Rex Brasher led to a special exhibit at the Heritage Center of Cherokee County in Rusk that opened Sept. 25, 2021, and ran through the month of November.
The collection of Brasher’s works that now belong to the Heritage Center are hung on a wall in the museum and displayed along with books by and about Brasher and other related material.
In a biography written by his nephew Milton E. Brasher, Viola Dickinson, of Rusk, is credited as an agent for Rex.
“Viola Dickinson wrote to Rex, asking if he would send her a set of books. She thought she could sell the to the city of Houston. Rex sent them to her, and shortly after she sent him a check for three thousand dollars, keeping the rest of the five thousand dollars selling price as her commission,” the younger Brasher wrote. “Viola became a valuable agent for Rex. She followed that sale with others to Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The final sale was made to Mrs. J.M. Wilson and her two daughters, who presented the books to the Rare Books Library of Texas University in Austin.
“Viola [Dickinson] played an instrumental and vital role in helping to publicize and sell Brasher’s work. Without her aid, people may not know of Brasher’s work today, said Daniel M. Brooks, Ph.D., Curator of Vertebrate Zoology at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
Learning of the existence of Brasher’s works in Houston, and in an effort to help publicize his paintings, Marcontell contacted the Houston Museum of Natural Science, inquiring about Brasher’s works and the possibility of an exhibit.
Following her inquiry, the HMNS created an exhibit called Transcending Audubon. The presentation features 29 framed works of Rex Brasher, chosen from the museum’s collection of the complete 12-volume set from 1929 to 1932, according to the museum.
“Ms. Marcontell generously provided information, images and connected HMNS with the Rex Brasher Organization,” Brooks stated. “Both provided information and images used in the exhibition.”
Brasher completed a total of 874 watercolors of the birds of North America, including 1,200 species and subspecies of birds and 350 species of trees and shrubs. His paintings depict the birds alive, opposed to taxidermy specimens, and in their natural habitat.
“We highlighted three species of Texas birds that went extinct about a century ago: the Passenger pigeon, Ivory-billed woodpecker, and Carolina parakeet. All three of these species were present, then extinct, during Brasher’s lifetime,” Brooks stated. “This serves as testimony to how precarious populations of threatened species are, especially today.”
The Brasher exhibit will remain open at the HMNS until Monday, Oct. 10.
“We are honored to do our part in highlighting Brasher’s work,” Brooks stated.
For more on Rex Brasher’s history and work, visit rexbrasher.org or find Rex Brasher Association – RBA on Facebook.
For more information about the Houston Museum of Natural Science, visit hmns.org or find the museum on Facebook.
For more information about the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, find the museum on Facebook.
The Heritage Center is located at 208 S. Henderson St. in downtown Rusk and is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays and by appointment weekdays. To schedule an appointment, call 903-714-8685.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.