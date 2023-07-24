Dylan Roundtree, of Bullard, was among 833 students who graduated from Abilene Christian University.
Roundtree earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management, which he received at ACU’s May Commencement.
Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University enrolls more than 5,700 students in robust online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. Students choose from 87 baccalaureate majors that include more than 171 areas of study, 71 areas of study in master's degree and specialist programs, and four doctoral programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Abilene Christian is one of only 19 universities to be ranked in the top 50 nationally for both Undergraduate Teaching and Undergraduate Research/Creative Projects in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Learn more at acu.edu.
