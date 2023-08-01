Bismarck State College held its 83rd commencement ceremony May 12, 2023, at the Bismarck Event Center.
Cesar Guerrero, of Jacksonville, graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Electric Power Technology.
The BSC 2023 Commencement speaker was Brent Sanford, who served as the 38th lieutenant governor of North Dakota from 2016 to 2023. The student speaker was Jenna Rust from Alkabo, N.D., graduating with an Associate in Arts degree, an Associate in Science degree and an Associate in Applied Science degree in Agriculture Industry and Technology.
Students who completed the coursework to earn degrees from BSC in Fall 2022 and Summer 2023 were also eligible to walk across the stage during the commencement ceremony to receive their diplomas. The ceremony is available on the BSC website.
