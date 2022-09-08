Midwestern State University held graduation in August, awarding degrees to 226 undergraduate and graduate students.
Honor graduates receiving bachelor degrees included 30 summa cum laude, 26 magna cum laude, and 17 cum laude. Honor requirements are a grade point average of 3.9-4.0 for summa cum laude, 3.7-3.89 for magna cum laude, and 3.5-3.69 for cum laude.
Among those graduating with honors was Allison Courtney Potter, of Jacksonville, with a Bachelor of Science in Radiological Sciences.
