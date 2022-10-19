Natalie Fry, of Bullard, TX, is among the more than 1,000 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in August 2022.
Fry received a Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics degree in the Graduate School.
"Congratulations to our August 2022 class of graduates who are distinguished by outstanding achievements," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can't wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their fullest potential."
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.