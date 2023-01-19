Upsilon Delta, the Kilgore College chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta – the national English honor society for two-year colleges – inducted students who qualified for membership for the Fall 2022 semester.
Danielle Nelson, of Troup, was among the 34 inductees.
Membership in SKD requires students to maintain a grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale; to earn no grade lower that a “B” in a college English class; and to have completed at least one semester of college studies.
Heather Fitch and Bonnie Gale are the faculty sponsors for the Upsilon Delta chapter of SKD at KC.
SKD, founded in 1996 at Northern Illinois University at DeKalb, Ill., is the only national organization that recognizes academic excellence in English for community college students.
KC started its chapter in 2009 by submitting an application to the national offices and undergoing a successful review of facilities and instruction.
The Upsilon Delta chapter has been distinguished as an Ivy Chapter and will continue to strive for excellence.
The SKD chapter at KC extends membership invitations to eligible students each semester via email.
For more information about SKD or for questions regarding membership in the organization, contact Fitch at hfitch@kilgore.edu.
