There’s just something electrifying about Dr. Parkinstine. No, really, it would shock you.
Dr. Parkinstine, whose real name is Parker Edmondson, posts his electricity-themed videos on TikTok, along with how-tos about repairing mostly electronics, and especially antique electronics.
“I fix antiques, pretty much anything to make people happy,” he said.
Edmondson’s first video on the popular social app featured Dr. Parkinstine’s home-built magnetic transmitter based on the same format as that built by the famous Nikola Tesla. At the time, Edmondson was living in Carrollton, and the coil is still there at the home of his parents. He has since moved to Jacksonville, living first with his grandparents and then relocating to an apartment of his own.
“I had to move out eventually,” he said jokingly, as he pointed out the various antiques and electronics filling his apartment.
His magnetic transmitter works on radio frequencies that are sent via the earth’s magnetic field.
“It works like a radio,” Edmondson said. “You transmit electricity wirelessly through the earth to different designations. A transmitter is tuned to a particular frequency, it goes through the earth, is captured by a receiver attached, for instance, to a light bulb, and the light bulb can be lit from miles away.”
Indeed, his apparatus was able to transmit light some 918.6 miles away in 2021 to an engineer in Chicago, who is a follower on Dr. Parkinstine’s TikTok broadcast. The engineer, Nikolas Matsuki, learned how to build a receiver with instructions from Edmondson, and the pair successfully lit a light bulb in Chicago from the transmission originating in Carrollton.
The 21-year-old was recently invited to speak to a crowd of 50 to 60 at the Energy, Science and Technology Convention in Spokane, WA, explaining the magnetic transmission technology.
His magnetic transmitter uses three coils, as did Tesla’s, but modern transmitters use two, Edmondson explained.
His goal is to eventually make life easier for everyone, by finding avenues to build his magnetic transmission ideas.
“I want to make everything go wireless to make the world a better place,” he said.
Doing so on a larger scale would involve more than just a single transmitter, though, like the one in his yard.
“A power plant would need to be located close to the transmitter to put power in the magnetic transmitter, which would then send out to receiving coils at different locations, working like a radio station on different frequencies,” he said.
As he explained it, the earth would be the conduit for the process to move smoothly from one location to the other.
His first TikTok video as Dr. Parkinstine received a quarter of a million followers, and at his highest count, some 800,000 viewers watched his videos. He is currently rebuilding his TikTok account under the name dr.parkinstine2, for those interested in following his DIY projects and information about electronics and antiques.
Edmondson also works as an assistant to Whitney Graham, owner of Ritual restaurant in downtown Jacksonville, and of the Ritual Hotel, which recently burned. While employed at the hotel, he wore his signature top hat and tails, and was known as the butler, running errands for the hotel in his 1928 Durant, which he bought from a Tampa, FL showroom.
Graham said the young man has been an asset to her business.
“Parker has been such a delight to work with, so much fun.” she said. “He keeps everyone laughing. He has such a very unique outlook on life.
“He’s always happy and positive. He is a brilliant young man whose future is bright. His interest in the older way of life gives a mindset to keep things simple, leaving more time for enjoyment, and I think the world needs that, too.
“He has the ability to make the world a better place,” she said.
Graham is currently working on plans for another venture downtown, and she said Edmondson will certainly continue working for her in that endeavor, which is so far undisclosed.
Paula Rozell said her grandson has always been interested in unique things and the discovery of how they work.
“He was interested in the way things work almost from the time he was born,” Rozell said. “He loved to watch the vacuum cleaner and the washing machine; he was interested in barbed wire and anything electrical.
“When he was only about four, he went into the attic and repaired a speaker that had not been working,” she said, adding that his father, Chris Edmondson, was an electrical engineer and that may have contributed to his interest in all things electronic.
At age 6, Rozell said Edmondson began his interest in the magnetic field, as recorded in a video being taken as he was explaining the science to an uncle. That video was later shown on another of Dr. Parkinstine’s TikTok posts.
Parker Edmondson, aka Dr. Parkinstine offers a word of advice to those who are younger: “Be curious. Ask questions.”
And indeed, you might also be shocked at what you find.
