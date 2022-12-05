The Jacksonville Marine Corps League is collecting donations for Toys for Tots, a program founded in 1947 and run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. The initiative provides toys for children whose parents cannot afford to purchase Christmas gifts.
Members of the Jacksonville Marine Corps League #1381 were accepting donations in person at the Jacksonville Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson, Saturday, Dec. 3. Collected over the course of the day, at the single location, were 35 toys, 21 stocking stuffers and $313 in cash.
Walmart is just one of 48 locations with Toys for Tots donation boxes, from Bullard to Wells, covering Cherokee County, and towards Henderson, covering a portion of Rusk County. The local group provides toys to approximately 600 children each year through the Toys for Tots campaign.
For more information on the Toys for Tots program or to make a monetary donation, visit toysfortots.org.
For more information on the Jacksonville Marine Corps League Det. #1381, visit marinesjvilletexascom or find the organization on Facebook. The League can be contacted by sending email to paymaster1381@gmail.com or by calling 903-589-9621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.