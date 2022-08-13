Area farmer’s markets, shopping events and festivals offer something for everyone, and some vendors combine the sale of their home-grown products with classes or other specialties.
For instance, Baugh’s Market, a popular marketer located near Rusk, hosts events several times a year. Previously, the market owned by Ruthy Baugh and her husband, Jackson Baugh, offered a monthly shopping event, but the couple has decided to change its format to events throughout the year.
Although the farm/market participates in Jacksonville REKO Ring, their products, such as roasted coffees, olives, oils and vinegars, finishing salts and fresh herbs, will also be available at their forthcoming events. They also offer a variety of classes, taught away from the farm and sometimes on-site.
On Aug. 13, Baugh will teach a class at Postmaster’s Coffee, titled, “Ferment Like You Mean It,” focusing on the fermentation and creation of kimchi, sauerkraut, sour dough, water kefir and brine fermented vegetables, and on Sept. 10, a soap-making class will be held by Baugh at Postmaster’s Coffee.
A Fall Festival with Merideth Creek Farms and Baugh’s Market will be held at the Market and Event Center located at 3620 FM 1857 (Sardis Road) in the Lone Oak community.
“Throughout the day, we will have demonstrations on making yogurt, foraging, and other classes. An apprentice with Meriwether Foraging will present the foraging classes, but there will be a charge for that class,” Baugh said.
A wedding chapel is also located at the property, for any couple desiring a rustic, but cozy location to exchange vows.
Baugh’s Market & Event Center information can be accessed from their Facebook page.
On the second Saturday of every month, shoppers gather at Reklaw Trade Days, a marketing event in the tiny community of Reklaw. The website for the event lists antiques, vintage and farmhouse decor, gourmet goodies, unique gift items, nostalgic candy, cold drinks, snacks and ice, all available for shoppers to peruse and purchase.
Owner Lana Starkey told a little about the event’s history.
“Reklaw Trade Days is owned by me, Lana Starkey, and my husband, Gary Starkey and my mom, Andra Hassell. My mother was born and raised in Reklaw. She married my dad, Larry Hassell, in 1964 and they moved to Houston. In 1980, they bought a gas station/grocery store in Reklaw and moved back.
“About 15 years ago, my mom and I opened a resale shop in the old store and had a lady run the shop. In March of 2020, she decided to retire. My husband and I had been thinking about starting a trade day so we decided this was the best time. Then COVID hit. We waited until things started to open back up and we kicked off Reklaw Trade Days.
“Our first event was in June 2020 and we had 21 vendors. We thought that was great for little Reklaw! By November we had 70 vendors with a waiting list. Additionally, we have our store, The Shacks on Main, and we rent The Garage to a couple more vendors. We had some dirt work done to allow a few more spots and we now have 80 with room for more but we decided 80 was a good number to leave it at,” Starkey said.
The monthly event is located in Reklaw at the intersection of highways 204 and 84, and additional information about it can be found on the Facebook page, “The Shacks on Main.”
Larry and Rhonda Brown are vendors who set up monthly at the event. Their “Life Repurposed,” offers furniture that has been restored to either its original finish or to an artsy new one. Larry is the principal artist for that business, while Rhonda sells Pink Zebra scented products.
Just down the road from Reklaw Trade Days, a similar event is held on the second Saturday at Lake Striker Resort, offering flea market finds, handmade crafts, jewelry and plants.
Postmaster’s Coffee in Jacksonville hosted an Indoor Market Aug.6, featuring vendors who are independent East Texan merchants, artisans, and crafters. The venue will host the market again on Nov. 19th, in time for Christmas shopping.
“Our shop is a good spot for that kind of gathering,” said Karas Stanley, manager. “We bring people together, which is our motto.”
Located inside the historic Landmark post office building on Highway 79, the shop is owned by Janet Baber.
Tim and Patti Eden, owners and vendor of Vintage Dry Bones Salvage, said the indoor market was a success for their company.
“People have been shopping all day, and we’ve had a lot of sales,” Patti Eden said. “We hope to return for the market in November.”
Although a little early to make your list and check it twice, another Christmas event is planned in Rusk.
Rusk’s Hometown Christmas will be held the last Saturday in November, beginning at noon through 7 p.m. in historic downtown Rusk.
Information on the Rusk Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page said that the event “will include beautiful lights throughout the square, vendors, food trucks, Santa, and some new signature family/kid friendly activities.”
At the CEFCO gas station in Rusk, and also across the street from that facility, vendors gather weekly to offer their wares, from homegrown produce, honey, flags and other items, to grilled, baked and fried meat, tacos, tamales, barbecue.
On the side of several highways around the county, a shopper looking for produce, plants or other items can find what he or she needs.
In Ponta, there is a produce stand and flower shop located on the corner of Highway 110 and State Highway 204.
Between Jacksonville and Rusk, and all the way to Alto, one can find several produce and plant stands.
At Joe Smith Plant Farm, located on Highway 69 between Jacksonville and New Summerfield, a vendor sells homegrown watermelons and cantaloupes. Similarly, a vendor in Mt. Selman offers the same on the side of Highway 69 headed to Tyler.
In Jacksonville and the surrounding area, shoppers can find a market nearly every week, sometimes several days a week, to satisfy that urge to spend – but also to find wholesome, homegrown products and produce, along with area-supplied arts and crafts.
Sugar and spice and everything nice; black-eyed pea shells and baskets of bluebells; meat and eggs and honey for your money: that’s what local markets are made of.
Happy shopping!
