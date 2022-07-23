Gaily Nathaniel, currently employed as housekeeping supervisor, has worked at Twin Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center for 40 years, as of July 21 of this year.
Nathaniel loves her coworkers and treats each patient as if they were her own family, according to Erica Torres Perez, Marketing and Admissions Coordinator for the facility.
“Gaily is a huge part of what it takes to run Twin Oaks. She always gives 100% every single day and she ensures that her staff does well,” Perez said. “It is important to her that her residents are well taken care of and it reflects across the whole facility. Gaily is the best.”
Nathaniel’s priorities in life, according to Perez, are God, family, her job and the Dallas Cowboys. She is pictured here in her Dallas Cowboys scrubs.
Twin Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center is located at 1123 N. Bolton in Jacksonville.
For more information on Twin Oaks, visit the website twinoakscare.com or the Twin Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Facebook page. The facility can be reached by calling 9903-586-9031, or via email to infotwinoaks@csnhc.com.
