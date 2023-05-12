Christine Fincher of Jacksonville, a member of the Jacksonville Texas Garden Club, was named the 2022 Texas Garden Club Member of the Year. The award was presented April 13 at the Texas Garden Clubs’ 95th Spring Convention in San Antonio.
Fincher’s award included an engraved silver bowl along with a bouquet of roses, orchids and tropical flowers.
Fincher has been a member of the Jacksonville Garden Club for 20 years. She is also a member of two other garden clubs, two councils and is a National Accredited Life Flower Show Judge.
The Jacksonville Garden Club extended congratulations to Fincher on her award.
For more information about the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.