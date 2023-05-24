Belhaven University announced Suvonna Bynum, of Troup, was named to the spring 2023 President’s List.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.
Belhaven University is located in Jackson, Miss., and was founded in 1883. Belhaven is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and offers a traditional liberal arts program grounded in a Christian worldview. The university’s mission, as stated on its website, is to prepare students academically and spiritually to serve Christ Jesus in their careers, in human relationships and in the world of ideas.
For more information about Belhaven University, visit belhaven.edu.
