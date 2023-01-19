Southern New Hampshire University announced those named to the fall 2022 academic lists.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Mason Seeton of Jacksonville has been named to Fall 2022 Dean's List.
The fall terms run from September to December.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at snhu.edu.
