Nationwide, National Society Daughter of the American Revolution Chapters observe Oct. 13 as their annual National Day of Service. The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter of NSDAR, located in Jacksonville, recently made a monetary donation to the local Meals on Wheels program in as their National Day of Service Project. Pictured are (from left) Chapter Chaplain Billie Nielsen, Tammy Carraway, Director Jacksonville Meals on Wheels Program and Chapter Registrar Eunice Jackson, all of Jacksonville.
featured
Local NSDAR chapter donates to Meals on Wheels
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Best waitress enjoys community connections
- Anderson County Sheriff investigates murder of Palestine woman
- Alaskan is first student at flight school
- Owen McCown to enter transfer portal
- More winners drawn in Chamber’s campaign
- Aunt Goldie’s Gumbo
- Jacksonville kicks off series of Christmas parades
- Alto boys take 3rd place in Cayuga Tournament, Duplichain named to all-tournament team
- Rusk Football: Elijah Ward receives an offer from Howard Payne
- District 9-3A-II Football: Bryce Wallum voted Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.